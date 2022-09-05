Madhya Pradesh Auditor Finds Corruption of Over Rs 100 Cr in State's Ration Dept

Several irregularities have been found in the Madhya Pradesh government's ration programme, highlighting alleged high levels of corruption of more than Rs 100 crore, a document accessed by The Quint revealed.

A confidential 36-page audit report, prepared by the state's own accountant general, found irregularities in the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-run Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, in areas such as production, identification of beneficiaries, and quality control among others.