Madhya Pradesh Karni Sena Leader Dies After He Was Stabbed, Multiple Times

Rohit Singh Rajput, a member of the right wing group Karni Sena was on Friday, 2 September, stabbed to death at Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi by three men in front of the municipality office in the area.

The accused — Rahul Rajput, Ankit Bhat and Ishu Malviya — had stabbed Rajput, town secretary of Karni Sena in Itarsi allegedly over an old dispute. All three have since been arrested.

The trio also stabbed Rajput's friend Sachin Patel, when he tried to save the former, reported NDTV.

Following the incident, both were taken to a private hospital, where Rajput was declared as brought dead. His friend Patel, meanwhile, is undergoing treatment and is reportedly in a critical condition.