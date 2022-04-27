'COVID Challenge Not Yet Surpassed': PM Modi Advises Caution at Meet With CMs
"Despite managing the COVID crisis well... we can see cases' uptick in states now," the PM said.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 27 April, met the chief ministers of all states and urged people to 'stay alert', as another wave seems imminent.
"Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed," the PM told reporters after his interaction with the state heads.
The PM added, "It's a matter of pride for every citizen that 96 percent of our adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and 85 percent of the eligible population above 15 years of age inoculated with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine."
Pushing for further coordination between central and state administrations, the PM stressed on the importance of 'cooperative federalism'.
"Scaling-up of manpower and medical infrastructure was also discussed in today's COVID review meeting," Modi indicated.
The PM urged all states to prioritise safety audits of all hospitals, as heatwave conditions prevail all over the country, causing increased fire incidents. "Our response time should also be minimal," the PM added.
