'COVID Challenge Not Yet Surpassed': PM Modi Advises Caution at Meet With CMs

The PM added, "It's a matter of pride for every citizen that 96 percent of our adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and 85 percent of the eligible population above 15 years of age inoculated with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine."

Pushing for further coordination between central and state administrations, the PM stressed on the importance of 'cooperative federalism'.

"Scaling-up of manpower and medical infrastructure was also discussed in today's COVID review meeting," Modi indicated.

The PM urged all states to prioritise safety audits of all hospitals, as heatwave conditions prevail all over the country, causing increased fire incidents. "Our response time should also be minimal," the PM added.