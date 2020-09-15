Types of Politicians You’ll See in Bengal: Pre-Election Edition

This kind first has a long-term relationship with their party of choice, and after what is almost always a messy break up, starts dating their worst enemy.

But of course, rebounds are always a problem so after a few months they start sending feelers to their ex party when the current one treats them badly. But wait…this is not because they miss their previous party, but just so that their present party tries to win them back with the political equivalent of chocolates and flower. That is, a high position in the party or their government, if and when it is formed.

In short, these are the kind of people my mother looks at and says, “Lokkhon bhalo lagche na.”