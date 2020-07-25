Mukul Roy Trying To Join TMC Since March, Party Not Keen: Sources 

Secondly, he's asked for a "secure future" for his son through increased involvement in the party as well as the government, but the Trinamool has expressed their reservations about that as well.

"Lastly, Mukul expects to be enjoying the same position in the party as he held earlier and wants a big organisational and leadership role. The party has told him that if he does come back, he will have to work in a role defined by the party high command", a close aide of Mamata Banerjee told The Quint.

"He is having problems with the BJP. We know that. His future in that party is uncertain. In such a scenario, why should we take him back the second he extends an olive branch?", they added.

The most recent manifestation of Roy's strained relationship with the BJP is when he was conspicuously absent from a meeting between West Bengal BJP leaders and the party's central leadership in Delhi this week. This is in spite of Roy being in Delhi during that time.

After joining the BJP in 2017, Roy has helped the BJP gain ground in the 2018 state panchayat polls, as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

He also organised many defections from the BJP into the TMC. However, in the recent months, the defections seems to have stopped. In July 2019, Roy had claimed that 107 MLAs from the Trinamool are in talks with him. However, not a single MLA of the TMC has defected to the BJP since then.

BJP sources say that while Roy is looking to be rewarded for his performance, the party might just not have any utility for him anymore.

"He has done his ground work. BJP is not a regional party. He will not have organisational command here like he did in the TMC, and that seems to be irking him. Frankly for us also, he's a liability now", said a senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity.