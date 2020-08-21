Who’s Bengal BJP’s 2021 CM Face? Here’s What The Grapevine Says

West Bengal BJP President, Dilip Ghosh, is presently seen as the top contender to be the party's face in the electoral race. At the helm of the party's Bengal affairs since 2015, Ghosh steered the BJP to its massive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, after a dismal loss in the state elections of 2016.

He's currently also an elected member of the Lok Sabha.

Ghosh satisfies the criterion of being a RSS man, traditionally seen as a requisite to be a BJP Chief Minister, in spite of several exceptions. He has also spewed enough commentary on cow urine, beef, and women of Jadavpur University to prove his Hindutva-hardliner credentials.

However, in terms of his equation with the Delhi high command, Ghosh might be lacking compared to some of his colleagues in the Bengal BJP. There's also a public perception of Dilip as a shoot-from-the-hip, abrasive character, that many, even within the BJP, do not see as something that might "culturally" appeal to Bengal.

Recent news reports in West Bengal have also pointed towards a growing internal rift within the BJP between pro and anti-Dilip factions...but more on that as we talk about the next few contenders.