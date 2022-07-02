'Do Your Job, Don’t Give Moral Lectures': Twitterati on SC Slamming Nupur Sharma

The apex court further noted that her outburst was responsible for the unfortunate incident in Udaipur, ANI reported.

Sharma's comments, delivered during a prime-time show on national television, had provoked days-long protests and a stream of international censure – and at least two people died amidst the unrest. More recently, a tailor in Udaipur was killed by two men for posting a social media post allegedly supporting Sharma's remarks on the Prophet.