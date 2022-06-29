Udaipur Tailor Murder: Assistant Sub-Inspector Suspended for Negligence
Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two men who said they are avenging an insult to Islam.
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Dhan Mandi police station in Udaipur, on Tuesday 28 June, was suspended for negligence following the murder of a tailor.
Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two men, who said that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, in Udaipur city's Dhan Mandi area, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.
After the murder, ASI Bhanwar Lal, posted at Dhan Mandi police station, has been suspended for negligence, Inspector General of Police, Udaipur, Hinglaj Dan said.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said an FIR against Kanhaiya Lal was registered on 11 June for sharing a controversial a post on social media following which he was arrested.
The local SHO summoned Kanhaiya Lal, the complainant and members of both communities and settled the matter, ADG Ghumaria said.
It is claimed that the ASI did not pay heed to Kanhaiya Lal’s concern regarding the threat calls, Dan added.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was dispatched by the Union Home Ministry to probe the killing.
Meanwhile, a statewide alert was issued to all superintendents of police and inspectors general to increase the mobility of police forces and ensure the heavy presence of officers on the ground.
What Was the Incident?
Kanhaiya Lal allegedly published a social media post supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
On 17 June, one of the men who claimed responsibility for the murder published a video indicating that he would be committing the crime. In that video, the alleged killer had said that his video would go viral on the day he commits the murder.
On Tuesday, 28 June, the video of the brutal act also surfaced on social media. After the incident occurred, the two men who claimed to be the murderers, namely Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari, posted a video message later in the day and sent out a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Quint has decided not to show the video of the incident, as the visuals could be disturbing and used to incite communal violence.
"This is a very unfortunate, shameful incident. The police are on alert. We have sent 2 ADGPs, SP, and about 600 officials from Jaipur to Udaipur and we will send more later. We want to appeal to the media to not look at the video (of the murder). It is better if you do not watch it. It's not worth watching."Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria
Section 144 Imposed Across Rajasthan, Internet Suspended
Meanwhile, Section 144 of the IPC was imposed in the entire state for one month. Internet services were also suspended for 24 hours across Rajasthan.
Earlier, curfew was imposed in several parts of Udaipur, namely Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipol, Ambamata, Surajpol, Bhupalpura, and Savina.
The incident also sparked protests in Udaipur, with all the shops in Maldas street pulling down their shutters.
(With inputs from PTI)
