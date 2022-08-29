'Savarkar Flew on a Bulbul,' Says Kannada Textbook; A Metaphor, Claims Committee

Does a Kannada textbook literally claim that Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar sat on a bulbul bird and flew out of prison?

This is the latest viral controversy in Karnataka, where a Class 8 Kannada textbook has the passage, "In the room where Savarkar was jailed, there was not even a small keyhole. However, bulbul birds would visit the room from somewhere, on whose wings Savarkar would sit and fly out to visit the motherland every day."

Critics claim that the passage has been written to be interpreted literally, and will be confusing for students. The people behind the textbook, however, have rubbished the controversy, and said that the passage is 'Sahitya Alankara' – beautified prose.