Child Dressed as VD Savarkar in Kerala School's I-Day Event Sparks Fresh Row

Activists of the Youth Congress and the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) held protest marches.

The participation of a child allegedly dressed as V D Savarkar in an Independence Day programme organised at a government school in Malappuram district has sparked a row with various youth outfits raising voice of their protests.

Activists of the Youth Congress and the Youth League – the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) – held protest marches towards the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Keezhooparamba on Tuesday seeking action against those who dressed the child as Savarkar for the programme.

Blurred photographs of the programme aired by news channels showed the children dressed as freedom fighters including Savarkar participating in the programme.

A child dressed as one of the freedom fighters to take part in the rally had the name of V D Savarkar written on him. Controversy erupted when its photo was circulated on social media.

Local media reports said that the photo was taken from the green room. However, sensing that it would create controversy, the name-board of Savarkar was removed before the procession.

The school authorities have not reacted to the controversy.

