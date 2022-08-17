Child Dressed as VD Savarkar in Kerala School's I-Day Event Sparks Fresh Row

The participation of a child allegedly dressed as V D Savarkar in an Independence Day programme organised at a government school in Malappuram district has sparked a row with various youth outfits raising voice of their protests.

Activists of the Youth Congress and the Youth League – the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) – held protest marches towards the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Keezhooparamba on Tuesday seeking action against those who dressed the child as Savarkar for the programme.