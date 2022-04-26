NCPCR Seeks Inquiry Against Bengaluru School for 'Imposition of Christian Views'

As per the letter dated 25 April, the high school allegedly made Bible study mandatory and instructed minors to participate in Christian morning prayers and other religious activities.

The letter says, "It is observed that there is prima facie contravention of Articles 25 and 28(3) of the Constitution along with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015."

Article 25 of the Indian Constitution refers to the freedom of conscience, meanwhile, Article 28(3) notes that no person attending a State-recognised educational institution can be instructed to partake religious activities without the consent of a parent or a legal guardian.