VD Savarkar, the Urdu Poet: Why the Hindutva Proponents Never Talk About It

However, most importantly, while the Sangh has always propagated that Urdu is anti-Hindu, they never said that their Hindutva poster boy, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was himself an Urdu poet, and has composed a number of ghazals in Urdu and in his own handwriting.

Khushi ke daur daure se hai yaan ranj-o-mehan pahle

Bahaar aati hai peeche aur khezaan gird-e-chaman pahle

(Before the arrival of happiness, there exists grief and sorrow,

Here arrives the spring but the garden is already in the autumn’s garb)

Abhi meraj ka kya zikr ye pahli hi manzil hai

Hazaaron manzilein karni hain tay hamko kathin pahle

(What to speak about the destination as it is just the beginning,

A lot of difficult situations are yet to be faced)

The term ‘Meraj’ refers to the divine union of Prophet Muhammad and God, and hence is used as a metaphor for the final destination.

Historically, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its followers have lied about many things in order to sow the seeds of hatred against Indian Muslims. Urdu being an easy target has always been at the top of their hit list.

When regular efforts are being made to deify Savarkar, to the limit that his biographical sketch in the form of a movie is yet to hit the silver screen, there hasn’t been a single mention of him being an Urdu poet, or just the fact that he, too, wrote in the Urdu script.