Har Ghar Tiranga: 'Why Didn't RSS Hoist Tricolour for 52 Years?' Asks Opposition

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) geared up for India's 75 years of Independence with its 'Har Ghar Tiranga,' the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – the party's ideological lifeblood – is inviting the Opposition's wrath.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a clarion call to social media users to change their display pictures to that of the Tricolour. However, even as display pictures for Modi's Twitter handle, and that of the BJP, were changed, the official handles of the RSS and its chief Mohan Bhagwat didn't follow suit.

This non-compliance has led to Opposition leaders pointing out at the RSS' troubled history with the national flag.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 3 August said that "those running the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have been members of that anti-national organisation which did not hoist the tricolour for 52 years."

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh added that the PM's message "seems to not have reached his family. Those who did not hoist the flag at their headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years, will they obey the Prime Minister?”