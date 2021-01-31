India Saddened By Tricolour’s Insult on R-Day: Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

While addressing the nation in 2021’s first Mann Ki Baat episode on Sunday, 31 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country was saddened by “the insult to the Tricolour on 26 January in Delhi.”

Several protesting farmers on Tuesday entered the Red Fort in Delhi and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort, even as clashes between farmers and the police erupted in several parts of the national capital amid the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’.