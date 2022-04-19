‘Stick in Hand’: How RSS Chief’s Comments Encourage Mob Violence

A wise saying in Hindi goes like this — “Kathani aur karani ho ek samaan, tabhi bante hain charitravaan” (a person acquires good character only when there is no contradiction between words and deeds).

One of the stated objectives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), India’s powerful Hindu nationalist organisation, is charitra nirmaan (character-building). Undoubtedly, the RSS does pursue this objective with great dedication. RSS swayamsevaks are generally men of discipline and simple living. They are involved in a wide range of seva (social service) projects and are always ready to render help in times of natural calamities, regardless of the caste and religious identities of victims. Exceptions apart, they are also incorruptible. Even their ideological adversaries admire them for these fine qualities. This is why many parents send their children to RSS shakhas (the basic unit of its activities), hoping the kids would grow into men of 'good character'.