Tricolour ‘Removed’ From Red Fort? Zee News’ Claim Lacks Proof

News channel Zee News, in its bulletin aired on Tuesday, 26 January, claimed that the Tricolour was removed and the protesters waved their own flags atop the minarets of the Red Fort, while agitating against the farm laws on Republic Day.

Another clipped viral video on social media is being shared with the same false narrative that the Tricolour was removed from the Red Fort.

However, we spoke to ground reporters and analysed the visuals. We found that the Tricolour was not removed from the Red Fort at any instance.