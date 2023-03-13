Rahul Gandhi in London: It’s Time Congress Takes Diaspora Politics Seriously

“At the heart of BJP’s ideology is cowardice,” said Gandhi during his brief interaction with the diaspora. Speaking about his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi explained that he was “forced” to undertake it because there was no other alternative to reach the people of India as institutions of democracy are captured by the BJP and RSS.

Apart from his academic engagements as a Fellow at Cambridge University, Gandhi extensively interacted with the media, Indian diaspora, intelligentsia, policymakers, British MPs, and Lords and responded to every unscripted question head-on, unlike the Indian Prime Minister who refrains from taking questions.

Throughout his interactions in the UK, Gandhi accused that in the past nine years, freedom of speech has been stifled in India.