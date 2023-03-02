ADVERTISEMENT

Adani-Hindenburg: What Has SC Asked SEBI? Who Are Members of SC's Expert Panel?

And what is the task before the expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court? Read key highlights here.

The Quint
Published
Law
2 min read
Adani-Hindenburg: What Has SC Asked SEBI? Who Are Members of SC's Expert Panel?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, 2 March:

  • Directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to finish its probe and file a status report pertaining to the Adani-Hindenburg issue within two months

  • Set up an expert committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice AM Sapre, to review the regulatory mechanism, in light of the issue

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and JB Pardiwala gave the directions.

Also Read

Adani-Hindenburg 'Scandal' Will Not Affect Germany's Business Interests in India

Adani-Hindenburg 'Scandal' Will Not Affect Germany's Business Interests in India
ADVERTISEMENT

The Tasks Before SEBI

Taking note of SEBI’s submission that the probe into the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and into the market activity was already underway, the apex court asked SEBI to also investigate:

  • If there has been a violation of Rule 19A (related to maintenance of minimum public shareholding) of the Securities Contract Regulation Rules 

  • If there has been a failure to disclose transactions with related parties and other relevant information which concerns related parties

  • If there was any illegal manipulation of stock prices

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tasks Before Expert Committee

The tasks before the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee includes:

  • Give an overall assessment of the situation, which includes relevant casual factors that have influenced the recent volatility in the securities market

  • Suggest measures to improve investor awareness

  • Probe whether there was a regulatory framework for dealing with alleged violations of law (with regard to the securities market)

  • Suggest measures to fortify the statutory and regulatory frameworks

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Part of Expert Panel? 

Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, a former Supreme Court judge, is slated to head the panel. Justice Sapre retired from the bench in 2019.

File photo of Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre.

(Image courtesy: Supreme Court of India website)

The other members of the panel are:

  • OP Bhatt: Independent director of the Tata Consultancy Services, Independent director on the boards of a variety of multinationals, and former chairman of State Bank of India (SBI)

  • Justice JP Devadhar: Retired Bombay High Court judge and former presiding officer of the Securities Appellate Tribunal

  • KV Kamat: Former chief of the New Development Bank of BRICS countries, as well as former chairman of Infosys Limited

  • Nandan Nilekani: Co-founder and chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited

(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench.)

Also Read

Adani Row|SC Rejects Govt's Sealed Cover Report: What Happened In Court?

Adani Row|SC Rejects Govt's Sealed Cover Report: What Happened In Court?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News