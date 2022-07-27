'Ideology of BJP Should Be Considered Ideology of Country': Law Minister Rijiju

While discussing the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 26 July, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government agrees to the BJP’s demand for the promulgation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

While calling same-sex marriages or live-in relationships a “social evil,” BJP’s Godda MP Nishikant Dubey said that India’s Constitution makers had suggested that there should be a uniform civil code in the country. Dubey added that such “social evils” have now exaggerated the need for UCC.

He added that while some states (Goa) already have a UCC, and while states like Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are trying to become states with a UCC, “has the time not come after 75 years of independence, that we bring in a Uniform Civil Code for the entire country, to define relationships such as between a father and a son, a husband and his wife.”