India's Status As Fastest Growing Major Economy to Be Short-Lived, Says Report

India may have recorded strong double-digit economic growth in the last quarter but economists, polled by Reuters, expected the pace to more than halve this quarter and slow further toward the end of the year as interest rates rise.

Among other things, Asia's third-largest economy is grappling with unemployment and inflation, which has been running above the top of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band all year and is set to do so for the rest of the year.

Growth this quarter is predicted to slow to an annual 6.2 percent from a median forecast of 15.2 percent in Q2, supported mainly by statistical comparisons with a year ago rather than new momentum, before decelerating further to 4.5 percent in October-December.