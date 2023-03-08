India's National Policy Needs To Be Fair to Women Entrepreneurs in Digital Age

The UN theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, is, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” which is based on the UN’s 67th Commission on the status of Women's priority theme of ‘innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls."

The Commission, under the zero draft of the agreed conclusions that will be discussed in March with member countries, has expressed ‘concern’ about the ‘unequal pace of digital transformation’ and that there is a need gap to bridge the ‘knowledge, awareness and skills’ among women and calls for gender mainstreaming in countries digital policies to remove, among other things, ‘lack of skills’, and implement programmes to increase the digital literacy and skills of women and girls, and also ‘to eliminate gender stereotypes and bias from curricula and educators’ behaviours and attitudes.’

In 2015, the Government of India came out with a seminal policy on skilling, including gender mainstreaming. A defined objective of the policy was enhancing women’s participation through ‘appropriate skilling and gender mainstreaming’.

However, the framework to bring the policy alive does not fully build upon the principles and a large portion of skilling for women initiatives, which, though well-intentioned, remain more about support for weaker and disadvantaged sections overall and traditional gender roles.