Indians in the UK Miss Tomatoes, Onions on Their Plates Amidst Food Shortage

“You live only once. I don’t mind paying more or travelling to find the ingredients, but I cannot afford not to have the food I enjoy,” says Sandeep Singh, 34, who works in a clothing store on London’s Southall Broadway.

For many Indians in the UK, the most visceral link to home is found at the dinner table. In dishes prepared to family recipes with familiar vegetables and spices imported from the subcontinent, the Indian diaspora finds a sense of comfort and nostalgia in food.

With a current shortage of food, major supermarket chains like ASDA, Lidl and Tesco are unable to keep up with the demand, hence imposing restrictions on the number of each product that can be purchased at one time.