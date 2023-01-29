Round-Up: How Disinformation Followed Rahul Gandhi During the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) — which began in September 2022 — has been at the centre of disinformation over the past four months.

The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked at least 26 pieces of such misinformation, which were peddled by the Opposition party members including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT department head Amit Malviya.

Let's take a look at some of the top fact-checks around the Bharat Jodo Yatra.