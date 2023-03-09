Census Not in Sight but Bihar & Odisha Caste Surveys Open Up New Possibilities

India is witnessing an interesting turn of events this year as far as population census is concerned. Population census is a Union subject but as the country's decennial census, which was supposed to be conducted in 2021, has got inordinately delayed, states like Bihar and Odisha have stepped forward to carry out their own census exercises.

The Government of India has been conducting a decennial census continuously since 1951 as per the provisions of the Census Act, 1948. It was due to conduct its latest census in 2021 but had to postpone it because of the onslaught of coronavirus pandemic. But even though we are now well past that calamitous event, the Narendra Modi-led government has shown no inclination to begin the exercise yet.

"The intent of the Government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on March 28, 2019. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed until further orders," Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, told the Parliament in February.