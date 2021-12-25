'Karnataka Govt is Like Herod': Archbishop of Bengaluru on Anti-Conversion Bill

Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado took a biblical reference to compare the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka to King Herod, who is believed to have persecuted Jesus during the time of his birth. The BJP government in Karnataka passed the state's anti-conversion bill or Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021 on 23 December 2021.

Speaking to The Quint, Machado said that the community is hurt and is faced with a challenge because the government of Karnataka, like King Herod, does not want Christians to have "good times" even during Christmas. Herod, according to the Bible, had ordered the murder of all newborns as he did not want Jesus to live.