'Politics of Hate': Protest Held in Bengaluru Against 'Anti-Conversion Bill'

Around 40 human rights organisations and several members of the Christian community held a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 22 December against the contentious Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021, or anti-conversion bill. The bill was tabled in Karnataka's Legislative Assembly on 21 December.

The protest march was held from Mysore Bank Circle to Freedom Park.

The broad coalition, through speeches, music and constitutional slogans, demanded that the bill be withdrawn as the Karnataka government is trampling upon the constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of religion, privacy and dignity.

The protest was also attended by Bengaluru's Archbishop Peter Machado, who has openly criticised the bill.

The bill aims to to prevent "unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or marriage."