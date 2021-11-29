Another Dubious Church 'Survey': Karnataka BJP Govt Tracing 'Christian Converts'

Karnataka’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had not just ordered a ‘survey’ of churches and priests in the state, but also ordered a probe on ordinary Christians of at least one district, The Quint has gathered.

On 4 October 2021, the Tehsildar of Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district issued an order asking revenue officials to do a “door-to-door” inspection to find “Hindus who have converted to Christianity”.

The order, a copy of which The Quint has accessed, says that this deeply intrusive check was sanctioned by the district collector of Chitradurga, in Central Karnataka.

That is, at least in Chitradurga district, the collector has chosen to probe individual homes to find “converts from Hinduism to Christianity”.