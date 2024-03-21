The A to Z of The Electoral Bonds Issue: Why You Should Care as An Indian Voter

"Bond. Electoral Bond."

The Pandora's box has been opened. After six years of secrecy shrouding the electoral bonds — introduced by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2018 — more information has come out since the orders of the Supreme Court of India.

Many revelations have tumbled out since The Quint has been consistently investigating into it ever since the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the State Bank of India (SBI) data on their website.

So far, we've covered the firms that were the biggest donors to BJP during 2019 polls, firms who have been the biggest donors in the last five years and many stories decoding and deciphering the various corporations and their donations across sectors, lottery, Reliance-linked firms, pharma, construction, beef exporting, energy.

As per the Supreme Court's order, the SBI has also submitted all the electoral bonds details, including the alphanumeric codes to the ECI on Thursday, 21 March.