Electoral Bonds Data: Among Top 5 Donors, Who is Behind Haldia Energy Ltd?

His company allegedly colluded through subsidiaries to artificially lower the bids being offered for the coal block.

Through another company acquired two days before the auction, they reportedly tendered a bid from the same private IP address by its parent company and the bid-winner, the Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

The Reporters' Collective story also alleged that two days prior to the date to apply for the auction of the coal block in January 2015, CESC, along with two of its subsidiaries: Haldia Energy Ltd and Dhariwal Infrastructure, acquired the three shell companies – Sheesham Commercial Private Limited, Wigeon Commotrade Private Limited and Water Hyacinth Commosale Private Limited.

Thereafter, CESC, Sheesham Commercial and Haldia Energy, participated in the auction of the Sarisatolli block.

In fact, Dhariwal Infrastructure Limited, another subsidiary of Goenka's group, also features among the donors in the list.