BJP’s Top Donors Via Electoral Bonds: Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

In our two-part investigation of the Electoral bonds data, The Quint has managed to zero down on top donors of the Bharatiya Janata Party during 2019 general elections and in last five years, despite the party not releasing this information.

The BJP is the biggest recipient of funds through electoral bonds - it received Rs 8,700 crore, more than all the other parties put together. However, the party did not disclose the details of the donors stating that they are not required to do so.