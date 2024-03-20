ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BJP’s Top Donors Via Electoral Bonds: Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

Tune in to our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya'!

The Quint
Published
News Videos
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

In our two-part investigation of the Electoral bonds data, The Quint has managed to zero down on top donors of the Bharatiya Janata Party during 2019 general elections and in last five years, despite the party not releasing this information.

The BJP is the biggest recipient of funds through electoral bonds - it received Rs 8,700 crore, more than all the other parties put together. However, the party did not disclose the details of the donors stating that they are not required to do so.

However, our analysis of the sealed documents shared by the party to Election Commission of India, helped us to zero in on some big names who were funding the saffron wave across the country.

Meanwhile, you can also follow our extensive coverage on the Electoral Bonds here.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya' leading up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Faye D'Souza, Aditya Menon, Himanshi Dahiya, Fatima Khan and Supreme Court advocate Nizam Pasha break down these numbers for you and discuss its impact on the upcoming polls.

Tune in!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from videos and news-videos

Topics:  Electoral Bonds 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
More News