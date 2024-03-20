BJP’s Top Donors Via Electoral Bonds: Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

In our two-part investigation of the Electoral bonds data, The Quint has managed to zero down on top donors of the Bharatiya Janata Party during 2019 general elections and in last five years, despite the party not releasing this information.
The BJP is the biggest recipient of funds through electoral bonds - it received Rs 8,700 crore, more than all the other parties put together. However, the party did not disclose the details of the donors stating that they are not required to do so.
However, our analysis of the sealed documents shared by the party to Election Commission of India, helped us to zero in on some big names who were funding the saffron wave across the country.
Electoral Bonds Exclusive: These Firms Were BJP's Top Donors During 2019 Polls
Electoral Bonds Exclusive: 7 Firms Were Among BJP's Top Donors Over Last 5 Years
In our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya' leading up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Faye D'Souza, Aditya Menon, Himanshi Dahiya, Fatima Khan and Supreme Court advocate Nizam Pasha break down these numbers for you and discuss its impact on the upcoming polls.
