Electoral Bonds Sealed Cover Data Reveals Firms That Donated to BJP From 2019-23

In the first part of its investigation into political donations via electoral bonds, The Quint, on 18 March, published a list of companies which were the BJP's top donors through electoral bonds during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In this second part, we will reveal the names of companies and industrial houses which gave the maximum funds to the BJP via electoral bonds from July 2019 to July 2023.

The BJP is the biggest recipient of funds through electoral bonds - it received Rs 8,700 crore, more than all the other parties put together. However, the party hasn't declared which companies bought and donated these bonds to them. The Congress and Trinamool Congress -- the second and third highest beneficiaries -- have also not made this information public.

According to the BJP, they have not maintained this information and they are not required to do so.

However, the documents shared by the BJP in a sealed envelope to the Election Commission of India, provided us important clues that helped us zero in on the companies which donated large sums of money to the party via electoral bonds.

We have done this by focusing on large transactions done on a single day because they can be accurately verified based on the bond-purchasers list.

We are beginning from July 2019 because we have covered the April-2019 period in the previous part of the investigation. The data of bond purchasers before April 2019 hasn't been made public and after May 2019, the next purchase in July. We ended at July 2023 because that is the last entry in the database disclosed by the BJP.

The following are the biggest single-day donations to the BJP via electoral bonds and the companies behind them.