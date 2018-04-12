Secret Policing? The Quint Finds Hidden Numbers on Electoral Bonds

In a major exposé, an investigation by The Quint revealed that electoral bonds have hidden alphanumeric numbers printed on them to track down the link between donors and political parties.

This apparent outmaneuvering by the government poses a critical question – in the name of more ‘transparency’ in political funding, following the introduction of electoral bonds, are we being subjected to an unprecedented secret surveillance?

Electoral bonds were promised to be anonymous as no one other than the donor themselves is supposed to know which political party they are contributing to.