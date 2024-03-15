Electoral Bonds Data: Out of Top 30 Donors, 14 Were Raided by Probe Agencies

Before you read this, here's a personal appeal. If you like our journalism, support us by becoming a member. Your support will help us continue to tell stories that matter to you.

At least 14 out of the top 30 companies which purchased electoral bonds from 12 April 2019 to 24 January 2024 faced action by central or state probe agencies, revealed data from the State Bank of India released by the Election Commission (EC).

Details of these companies are mentioned below: