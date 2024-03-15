Electoral Bonds Data: 2 Beef Export Companies Donated Rs 5 Crore, SBI Data Show

This is according to contribution reports for financial years 2013-14 and 2014-15 submitted to the Election Commission of India.

The data from the SBI also revealed that at least 14 out of the top 30 companies which purchased electoral bonds from 12 April 2019 to 24 January 2024 faced action by central or state probe agencies.

During 2014 elections, PM Modi had raked up the issue of beef exports as an election issue. Then, he talked about the 'pink revolution,' a term used to describe the technological advancements in the meat and poultry processing sector in India.

Beef exports have only increased substantially in the past decade in India. India is the second largest beef exporter in the world, after Brazil.

As per Statista, about 1.42 million metric tons of Carcass Weight Equivalent (CWE) of beef and veal were exported from India in 2023.

"The CWE of beef and veal is likely to be 1.46 million metric tons in 2024, and stood third in terms of production volume in the world."

Now, a day after the ECI published the electoral bonds data, the Supreme Court on Friday, 15 March, said that the State Bank of India has not published the 'Electoral Bonds' numbers and issued a notice regarding the same.