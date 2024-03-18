Electoral Bonds: This Company Donated Over Rs 200 Crore In A Single Day To BJP

As per the list of electoral bonds published by the SBI last week, while other companies had also bought electoral bonds on 5 January 2022, there was none which had bought electoral bonds worth over Rs 200 crore. Moreover, there were two other Mumbai firms which bought electoral bonds on 5 January 2022—Scaffold Properties and Modern Road Makers—but the value of their bonds was just Rs 7 Crore and Rs 25 Crore respectively.

Qwik Supply Chain was the only Mumbai firm that bought electoral bonds worth Rupees 225 crore on that date.

Besides this significant amount, Qwik Supply Chain also bought electoral bonds worth Rupees 10 crore on 10 January. BJP's list shows an entry of the same amount from a Mumbai firm on that date. However, this could also be a donation from another firm that donated the same amount. Thus it cannot be said with certainty that this Rs 10 crore is also from Qwik Supply Chain.

The Quint had earlier reported that Qwik Supply Chain—a Reliance linked company—had bought electoral bonds a total of three times, and each time was prior to an assembly election. The second time the firm bought electoral bonds of a significant value was 11 November 2022, worth Rs 125 crore. Incidentally, BJP’s records also show a bond bought on the same day of the exact same amount, from a Mumbai firm. On that date, no other company bought electoral bonds worth Rs 125 crore.