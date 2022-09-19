Joining 2 State Units, Gujarat Congress Demands Rahul Gandhi Be Made Party Prez

With the notification of the Congress president polls just days away, Gandhi family loyalists and state units have stepped up efforts to mount pressure on Rahul Gandhi to take the party's reins amid indications that he was unlikely to change his earlier stance of not being AICC chief.

The Congress units in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the only two states where the party is in government on its own, have passed resolutions that Gandhi be made the party's president.

Also, the Gujarat Congress on Sunday, 18 September, demanded that Rahul Gandhi be made the party's national president.

This comes days after the party said the Pradesh Congress Committee delegates would pass resolutions authorising the incoming Congress president to appoint state chiefs and AICC delegates.