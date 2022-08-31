Former J&K PCC Chief Quits Congress, Likely To Join Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Party

“Who is left in the Congress now? All the senior leaders have left the party,” he added.

Several former ministers and legislators from Jammu and Kashmir are among those who have resigned from the party and thrown their weight behind Azad, who quit the grand old party after nearly 50 years of association.

Asked about the timing of leaving of his resignation, Sayeed said he was in regular touch with Azad over the past many years.

“Azad would often express helplessness saying no one listens to him in the party. We told him to leave the party and pledged to join him,” he added.