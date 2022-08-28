Congress To Elect New President on 17 October, Announces CWC After Virtual Meet

Election for the post of Congress President will be be held on 17 October, with the counting to be done on 19 October, announced the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body on Sunday, 28 August.

The CWC held a virtual meeting to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi joined the meeting virtually from abroad as she is travelling for medical check-ups. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too have accompanied her.