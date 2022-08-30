Shashi Tharoor Calls for 'Free & Fair' Polls To Elect Congress President

Tharoor is also contemplating whether he should contest the election to the post of Congress president, news agency PTI reported sources as saying.

They also said that he had not yet made up his mind about contesting but would take a call soon.

When asked whether he would file his nomination for the polls, Tharoor said, "I have no comment to make. I accept what I've written in my article - which is that an election would be a good thing for Congress party," news agency ANI reported.

The former Union minister said that the election would have other benefits as well, citing the example of the "global interest" in the British Conservative Party polls.

He said that replicating a similar situation in the Congress would increase the national interest in the party and galvanise more voters towards it.