Election For Congress President Likely Soon, All Eyes On What Rahul Gandhi Does

All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders said that while there have been appeals made to Rahul Gandhi by party members to reclaim the post of the president, the leader has largely maintained a stoic silence.

“He isn’t explicitly agreeing to this. Perhaps he is open to the prospect but does not want commit before time,” an AICC functionary said.

The hesitation in Gandhi expressly showing interest in the post may come from two reasons. One, lately Gandhi has reiterated multiple times that he is “not interested in power.”

“I was born in Centre of power but honestly, I don’t have interest in it,” Gandhi had said at an event in April this year.

And second, the leader might not want it to seem like he is jeopardising the ‘fair’ election process, by seeming too eager for it. “He is aware of the criticism that is thrown our (Congress’) way, that this is a dynastic party, that any kind of consensus reached here is a façade and only one family dictates everything ultimately. That might be making him more cautious,” the functionary added.