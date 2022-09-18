Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh Congress Pass Resolution to Make RaGa Party Chief
Rajasthan becomes the first state to pass a resolution to urge Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.
On Saturday, 17 September, the Congress Committees of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president.
The resolutions were proposed by Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, NDTV reported.
Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh became the first two states to pass a resolution to urge Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.
Rajasthan's Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters that a resolution was passed authorising the party chief to appoint the state president and nominate members of All India Congress Committee (AICC) from the state.
"Chhattisgarh Congress Committee & Rajasthan Cong Committee has made this proposal. It has been done in 2 states but if this proposal comes from other states too, then Rahul ji should rethink this matter", Bhupesh Baghel told ANI.
Elections for the post of Congress president will be held on 17 October 2022, nominations for which can be filed from 24 September onwards.
Congress leaders have said that the party unanimously wants Rahul Gandhi to return as its chief. However, insiders claim that Gandhi might not be ready to accept the position.
With the Bharat Jodo Yatra in full swing as a grassroots movement, senior leaders are eyeing other concerns like those pertaining to party leadership.
Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post of Congress president after the party's loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Congress Rahul Gandhi Ashok Gehlot
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.