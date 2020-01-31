Why Republic TV’s Apology Over Jamia Shooting Coverage is a Farce

English news channel Republic TV was called out by many for misreporting, and creating a false narrative about the Jamia Milia Islamia shooting incident on Thursday, 30 January.

Hours later, during the prime-time debate at 9 pm, the channel’s managing director and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami said he apologised for the error and also claimed that the channel’s team had realised their mistake and corrected themselves after all the facts of the matter came out.

“When this incident happened today, in the initial burst of news reports, many people made the mistake and we also made the mistake of thinking that it was a protester who had pulled out a gun. We didn't know there was someone from outside. But, the moment his name came out, his identity came out and the facts came out, we corrected ourselves, okay? So it was a mistake I made, we are sorry for it. I'm saying it on prime time television. There's no malintent from our side, which is why we corrected ourselves,” Goswami said during his first debate of the night, which was about the shooting incident.