Republic Says Anti-CAA Protester Fired At Jamia, Facts Be Damned

Panic and chaos reigned in a part of the national capital a little after noon on Thursday, 30 January, after a man — who has been identified as Rambhagat Gopal — fired a shot at a group of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in the Jamia Milia Islamia University area.

Within minutes Republic TV, an English news channel, ran bulletins blaming the protesting students for this mayhem. The channel’s political editor and anchor went on to suggest the shooter was encouraged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi adding that this is the ‘real face of anti-CAA protests’.

“Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal should answer how they are supporting. Under which condition are they supporting these kind of people because under CAA this is happening,” the political editor went on to say.

But the narrative that the channel built around this episode, which (for them) started with blaming the anti-CAA protesters, was not just wrong but also provocative.