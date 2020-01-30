‘Ye Lo Azadi’: Armed Man Shoots at Protesters in Jamia, 1 Injured
A miscreant brandished a gun chanting pro-CAA slogans at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and fired a shot, injuring a Jamia student at the protest site on Thursday, 30 January.
Shortly after, the man was arrested by the police.
As he walks back, police personnel approach and ultimately apprehend the assailant.
Najar has reportedly received injuries to his arm and is at the Holy Family hospital currently.
Police Beef Up Security Near Jamia
Meanwhile, police has diverted traffic away from the area. There is also heavy deployment of police personnel near Jamia and in the surrounding areas.
“We will investigate into what actually happened. There is police deployment outside the hospital and Sukhdev Vihar. The protesters who were coming out to march, the incident took place there. But we are currently investigating the incident,” said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East Delhi, reported ANI.
(This is a developing story. more updates will be added).
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )