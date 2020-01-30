‘Ye Lo Azadi’: Armed Man Shoots at Protesters in Jamia, 1 Injured
An armed man shot at the protesters in Jamia Millia islamia University, leaving one of them injured.
An armed man shot at the protesters in Jamia Millia islamia University, leaving one of them injured.(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

‘Ye Lo Azadi’: Armed Man Shoots at Protesters in Jamia, 1 Injured

A miscreant brandished a gun chanting pro-CAA slogans at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and fired a shot, injuring a Jamia student at the protest site on Thursday, 30 January.

Shortly after, the man was arrested by the police.

In the video, he can be seen walking with the gun and shouting slogans like, “Ye lo Azadi”, “Delhi Police zindabad” and “Hindustan zindabad.

As he walks back, police personnel approach and ultimately apprehend the assailant.

The student injured in the attack has been identified as Shadab Najar, a first-year student pursuing mass communication at the University.

Najar has reportedly received injuries to his arm and is at the Holy Family hospital currently.

Police Beef Up Security Near Jamia

Meanwhile, police has diverted traffic away from the area. There is also heavy deployment of police personnel near Jamia and in the surrounding areas.

“We will investigate into what actually happened. There is police deployment outside the hospital and Sukhdev Vihar. The protesters who were coming out to march, the incident took place there. But we are currently investigating the incident,” said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East Delhi, reported ANI.

(This is a developing story. more updates will be added).

