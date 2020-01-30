EU Parliament Debates Anti-CAA Motion; Rahul to Lead Wayanad March

A joint motion, combining five different resolutions tabled by Members of the European Parliament against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was debated at the Plenary session in Brussels on Thursday, 30 January, PTI reported.

Earlier, the European Parliament had announced that the vote on the motion would be postponed to the Plenary session in March.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police released photos of 70 people involved in the violence during anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia on 15 December 2019.