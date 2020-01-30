EU Parliament Debates Anti-CAA Motion; Rahul to Lead Wayanad March

A joint motion, combining five different resolutions tabled by Members of the European Parliament against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was debated at the Plenary session in Brussels on Thursday, 30 January, PTI reported.
Earlier, the European Parliament had announced that the vote on the motion would be postponed to the Plenary session in March.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police released photos of 70 people involved in the violence during anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia on 15 December 2019.
- Two people were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Wednesday, 29 January
- Activist Yogendra Yadav has announced multiple protests across India on 30 January
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spearhead a ‘Save the Constitution March’ in Wayanad on Thursday, 30 December
Delhi Police Releases Photos of 70 People Involved in Violence Near Jamia
Delhi Police on Wednesday released photos of 70 people who were allegedly involved in violence during the anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi last month, officials said.
On 15 December last year, the police had entered the campus and used force against students claiming violence during anti-CAA protests at the University.
European Parliament Debates Anti-CAA Motion
The debate opened with a statement by Helena Dalli, the vice president of the European Commission and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who spoke strongly in favour of the "rich, frank and open" relationship the European Union (EU) shares with India.