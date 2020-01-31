Jamia Shooting: Injured Student Climbs Barricades for Medical Help

The shooting incident at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university on Thursday, 30 January, left one student, named Shadab Farooq injured. The injured, however, had to climb over police barricades to get to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place as the Delhi police stood by, watching from behind the barricades, which weren't even removed as the injured went seeking medical help.

A friend of the injured student said that they were shouting for help, but the police didn't help. She said that Shadab had to jump barricades at the Holy Family hospital nearby as the police didn't remove them.