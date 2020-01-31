Jamia Shooting: Injured Student Climbs Barricades for Medical Help
The shooting incident at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university on Thursday, 30 January, left one student, named Shadab Farooq injured. The injured, however, had to climb over police barricades to get to the hospital for treatment.
The incident took place as the Delhi police stood by, watching from behind the barricades, which weren't even removed as the injured went seeking medical help.
A friend of the injured student said that they were shouting for help, but the police didn't help. She said that Shadab had to jump barricades at the Holy Family hospital nearby as the police didn't remove them.
The bullet hit Shadab's left arm. He was later referred to AIIMS, after being given initial help at Holy Family.
The man, identified as a minor, fired a gun at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia on Thursday, injuring a student, before calmly walking away, waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi” amid heavy police presence in the area, eyewitnesses said.
He was subsequently apprehended by the police and taken into custody.
People on social media have called out the Delhi Police for being mere ‘bystanders’.
