Elections & Protest: What Made a Minor Shoot at Jamia Students?
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Gandhi was known for using non-violence as a weapon. The whole country including PM Modi, President Kovind, Sonia Gandhi paid homage to him on his death anniversary.
But another piece of news that came on 30 January 2020, sent shockwaves across the national capital. A miscreant entered Jamia Millia Islamia and opened fire. A student was injured in this attack.
Those who were present there says that “the gunman screamed saying, “Ye lo azaadi” (Take your freedom).” After this, he fired at those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.
The shooter has since been identified. A scroll through his social media profile reveals, he had made several hate posts on Facebook, hours before the attack. Some of these posts said, “Azaadi de raha hoon” (I am here to give you freedom) and “Shaheen Bagh .... khel khatam” (Shaheen Bagh ... your game is over).
Investigations revealed that the shooter is a minor.
What Made Him Shoot At Jamia Protesters?
Hours after the shooting, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “This is possible when the ministers and leaders of the BJP government make provocative speeches — inciting people to shoot.”
Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the Delhi Police to take strict and harsh action. Shah said that the government “will not tolerate such incident and the culprit will not be spared.”
The AAP and Congress, on the other hand, have blamed the BJP. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the firing is “BJP’s ploy to postpone the Delhi elections, in fear of defeat.” and BJP leaders are “continuously spoiling the atmosphere of Delhi by making inflammatory speeches.”
