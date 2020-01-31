Elections & Protest: What Made a Minor Shoot at Jamia Students?

Those who were present there says that “the gunman screamed saying, “Ye lo azaadi” (Take your freedom).” After this, he fired at those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

The shooter has since been identified. A scroll through his social media profile reveals, he had made several hate posts on Facebook, hours before the attack. Some of these posts said, “Azaadi de raha hoon” (I am here to give you freedom) and “Shaheen Bagh .... khel khatam” (Shaheen Bagh ... your game is over).

Investigations revealed that the shooter is a minor.