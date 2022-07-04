Who Was Umesh Kolhe, the Amravati Man Killed for Supporting Nupur Sharma?

The murder took place on 21 June between 10 and 10.30 pm after Kolhe closed his shop and was on his way home on a scooter along with his son.

Describing the incident, Sanket said, "We were moving from Prabhat Chowk and our scooters had reached the Mahila College New High School’s gate. Two men on a motorcycle suddenly came in front of my father’s scooter. They stopped my father’s bike and one of them stabbed him on the left side of his neck with a knife."

He added that his father started bleeding profusely and fell down. Sanket then stopped the scooter and started calling for help. However, the three persons fled the spot on a motorcycle.

His son rushed him to the closest hospital, where he died during treatment.