Veterinarian Held Over Umesh Kolhe’s Murder, Cops Claim He Provoked the Accused
Six people have been arrested in connection with the killing of the 54-year-old chemist so far.
A 44-year-old veterinarian was arrested on Friday, 1 July, in connection with the murder of a chemist, Umesh Kolhe, in Amravati in Maharashtra, The Indian Express reported.
Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan, who runs a clinic in the city, was produced before a magistrate court which sent him in police custody till July 4.
“Khan had made a post on a WhatsApp group against Kolhe saying he was circulating posts supporting Nupur Sharma. This provoked the accused against Kolhe, and they decided to murder him. So, Khan instigated the other accused,” the report quoted a police officer as saying.
Six people have been arrested in connection with the killing of the 54-year-old chemist so far. They have been booked under IPC sec 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy).
Based on the complaint of Sanket Kohle, the victim's son, two people, Muddsir Ahemad (22), and Shahrukh Pathan (25), were arrested on June 23 after initial investigation. Abdul Thoufik (24), Shoaib Khan (22), and Atib Rashid (22) – were arrested on 25 June, while one Shamim Ahmed Firoz is absconding.
The incident took place on the night of 21 June when Kolhe was stabbed with a knife by a man after he closed his medical store located in Rachana Shree Mall near the Amravati Tehsil office.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.