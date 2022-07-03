Udaipur Murder: Thousands Recite Hanuman Chalisa on Jaipur Streets in Protest
Even the city of Ajmer remained completely closed on Sunday to protest the murder.
Heavy police force was deployed during the silent procession and patrolling was also intensified in sensitive areas of the city.
Even the city of Ajmer remained completely closed on Sunday to protest the murder because of a bandh that was called from 7 am to 12 noon on behalf of Sarva Samaj.
At the same time, curfew has been relaxed in Udaipur from 8 am to 6 pm on Sunday.
Protesters Demanded Capitol Punishment for Kanhaiya Lal's Killers
The protest in Jaipur was initially supposed to happen at Badi Chaupar, a crowded area of the city.
Later, due to security reasons and overcrowding, it was organised at the Statue Circle.
Many social and religious organisations along with Hindutva organisations (Volunteer Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal) participated in the protest.
Many BJP leaders like MP Ramcharan Bohra, MLA Kalicharan Saraf, BJP city president Raghav Sharma were also present at the scene.
A stage was made at the venue on which religious leaders were given a place to sit. No BJP leader was made to sit on the stage.
A large number of people showed up for the rally, shouting slogans. They demanded that the killers of Kanhaiya Lal be hanged.
Consequently, there was a traffic jam in the Statue Circle and its surrounding areas.
Tight Security Arrangements, Especially in Muslim Areas
Due to the tight security arrangements and the barricades that were placed by the police, the prosters struggled during their march.
Police officers were deployed especially in Muslim areas. The road from Surajpol to Badi Chaupar has been closed. From Surajpol to Hira ki Mori, Ramganj, the police blocked the way using barricades.
The movement of vehicles was also restricted.
A large number of religious leaders also participated in the protest against the Udaipur murder.
These included Mahant Kailash Sharma of Motidungri Ganesh temple, Mahant Balmukundacharya, Raghavacharya of Revasa Peethadhis, Saurabh Raghavendacharya of Pachar Peeth and many others.
Additionally, during the demonstration, a large number of women were holding placards in their hands demanding capital punishment for the killers.
The protesters, thousands in number, also raised placards about Talibani culture and Islamic fundamentalism.
Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, was murdered by two men on the afternoon of 28 June, in the city’s Dhan Mandi area, over his social media posts allegedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The four accused, who have been arrested, were attacked by a large mob outside a Jaipur court on Saturday, 2 July.
